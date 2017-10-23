Panthers cull the Knights on Senior Night

In a rivalry that dates back to the beginning of time, the Okemah Panthers took on the Henryetta Hens…err Knights on Friday night. The Knights came into the game with a 1-6 record (1-2 for district play), with their only win being against Haskell.

Festivities began by honoring the seniors who participated in fast pitch softball, cross country, cheerleading, band, and football. Twenty-four seniors were recognized for their accomplishments.

Before the toss could happen between the captains, Air Evac Lifeteam #135 out of Henryetta, delivered the game ball by flying their helicopter to mid-field and landing. Two members of the team delivered the ball to the captains and shook all the Panthers’ hands.

After Henryetta kicked off, the first major play of the game was a pick six by CD Harjo with 10:36 left to go in the 1st quarter. Harjo intercepted a pass on the 44 yard line and ran it in for a touchdown. The Panthers 2-point-conversion was good making the score 8-0. Okemah’s defense would prove to be a force throughout the game.

Harjo again intercepted the ball on the Okemah 32 yard line with 8:01 left in the 1st quarter. The Panthers began to run the ball. Landon Dennis, Corey Ramsey and Colton Roberts all ran the ball. A fumble occurred but the Panthers recovered. Ramsey then ran 16 yards on a 2nd and 11 to score another Panther touchdown. Ethan Williams caught the pass to make the 2-point-conversion good bringing the score to 16-0 with 5:58 left in the 1st quarter.

Okemah’s defense held the Knights to a four and out that resulted in a 16 yard punt with no return. Henryetta couldn’t count between 11 and 12 and were penalized five yards giving Okemah a first and five. Dennis got the first down but the next play was a loss of 15. Harjo ran for a four yard gain but Okemah then fumbled resulting in a Henryetta recovery.

Henryetta was able to convert their defensive play into points with a pass to the flat for a touchdown. Their 2-point-conversion was no good making the score 16-6 with 53 seconds left in the 1st quarter.

Okemah’s next drive was a swift one taking it 60 yards to score another touchdown on a Roberts QB keeper for eight yards. The Panthers couldn’t convert the two points this time leaving the score 22-6 with 10:49 left to go in the half.

Henryetta’s passing game had Okemah on their toes and they were able to score on the next drive with a 56 yard pass play. Unable to make the 2-point-conversion, the Knights were only able to bring their score to 12. Okemah still leading with 22 and 9:37 left in the half.

On the next series, Okemah again fumbled but recovered. Ramsey ran for a twelve yard touchdown with 8:35 left to go in the second quarter making the score Okemah 28 Henryetta 12. The QB keeper 2-point-conversion was good and Okemah officially lead by 18 points.

Henryetta again made their way down the field using their passing game but were unlucky on this Friday the 13th when the ball was intercepted in the end zone by Roberts for an Okemah touchback.

Ramsey, Roberts and Harjo then ran down the field with first down after first down until Harjo ran for a 19 yard touchdown with 5:48 left in the second quarter. The 2-point-conversion was good bringing the score to 38-12 Okemah.

On the kickoff, Henryetta had an illegal block and had to start from their 22-yard-line. They passed down the field until it was time for a touchdown pass. Tyler Acosta intercepted the ball in the end zone, however, the referees called a pass interference and the Knights had a second try.

This time the attempt was good and with the 2-point-conversion, Henryetta brought the score to 38-18 Okemah with 3:55 left in the half.

Okemah answered their score with one of their own with 1:28 left in the second quarter. With the conversion Okemah now lead by 28 points. Henryetta was unable to make any headway in the remaining time and the teams went into halftime with the score of Okemah 46, Henryetta 18.

Opening kickoff of the second half resulted in the Knights returning the ball to their 43-yard-line. Again the Knights worked on their way down the field by passing the ball. Dennis sacked the quarterback resulting in a fumble that was recovered by Kody Bradford. Harjo then tossed up a hail mary to Ramsey for a 42 yard touchdown pass with 10:52 left to go in the third quarter. A flag was called on Acosta who caught the 2-point-conversion, because he was an ineligible receiver. Okemah’s second attempt was no good leaving the score 52-18.

Henryetta moved the ball down the field with their passing game and scored on a 64 yard touchdown pass with 9:40 left in the third quarter. Their 2-point-conversion was good bringing the score to 52-26 Okemah.

Henryetta’s onside kick attempt was finally successful and they started their drive from Okemah’s 46-yard-line. They drove the ball all the way to the 13-yard-line where Okemah’s defense forced a fumble and was recovered by the Panthers. Ramsey then broke loose and ran all the way to the Knight’s 15-yard-line before he was tripped up. Okemah easily scored when Harjo ran on the left for the touchdown with 6:24 left in the third quarter. Okemah’s first attempt for an extra point was no good resulting in the score being 58-26 Okemah.

The Panthers forced a punt on Henryetta’s next drive and were able to finish the series with a Ramsey 15-yard-touchdown run. The PAT was good and Okemah lead 65-26 with 2:01 left in the third quarter.

Henryetta began to move down the field until Dennis sacked the QB for an eight yard loss. The Knights then were penalized for a false start giving them a 3rd and 23 from Okemah’s 39-yard-line. The QB scrambled for 4 yards when the third quarter ended. Henryetta was facing a 4th and 18 when they passed for a touchdown with 11:46 left to go in the game. The 2-point-conversion was good but Okemah still led 65-34.

The next series for the Panthers resulted in a punt, their one and only for the night. The Knights took over on Okemah’s 35-yard-line. The Panthers forced a fumble but the Knights recovered leaving them with a 2nd and 25. Henryetta tried to pass into positive yards but it was incomplete. The Knights then received a delay of game penalty for a 3rd and 30. By a stroke of luck, Henryetta had a pass play resulting in an 85 yard touchdown. However their luck ran out, the flag for holding on Henryetta brought the ball back. The next play resulted in a loss and the Knights were forced to punt on a 4th and 37. The punt was blocked and Williams scored a touchdown with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter. The field goal was no good. Okemah was leading 71-34.

Henryetta tried one last time to score but Isaiah Francis intercepted with 4:01 left in the fourth quarter. Okemah passed and ran down the field but was unable to score again. The game ended with Okemah winning 71-34, giving them a record of 6-2 for the season and 3-0 in district play.

Okemah has a bye this week but will return to district play against Vian, who will have the home field advantage on Oct. 27. Vian is also undefeated in district play. A Panther win will give Okemah the share of the district crown.