Donna Mae Malone

Funeral services for Donna Mae Malone were held Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Weleetka Church of Christ in Weleetka, Okla. Interment followed at the Wetumka Cemetery.

Donna Mae Malone was born Dec. 28, 1946 in Altus, Okla. to Lewarence Malone and Mable (Burkes) Malone. She passed away, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 in Okemah at the age of 70.

Donna, resident of Wetumka, Okla., grew up in Wetumka and was a 1965 graduate of Wetumka High School. When Donna was younger she worked at the Redskin Theater in Wetumka. She later worked as a receptionist with several doctors’ offices and with McDonalds Douglas. Donna also was employed by Seminole Schools and Borger Middle School in Borger, Texas. She enjoyed collecting Thomas Kinkade paintings and was a member of the Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Orville Malone and one sister, Louise Meeks.

Survivors included her daughter, Rhonda Parker and husband Jeff of Wetumka; son, Jeff Banta and wife Tammy of Choctaw, Okla.; one brother, Edward Malone and wife Trudy of Borger, Texas; one sister, Wanda Shaw and husband Jim of Wetumka; brother-in-law, Lloyd Meeks of Oklahoma City; sister-in-law, Peggy Malone of Seminole, Okla.; four grandchildren, Jonathon Parker and wife Randi, Josh Parker and wife Mariah, Sheyanne Banta and Colby Banta and two great-grandchildren, Annebel and Graycn Parker.

Serving as pallbearers were Jonathon Parker, Josh Parker, Colby Banta, Wyatt Allford, James Shaw and Eddie Malone.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Bro. Donnie Nero.

