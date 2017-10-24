Jerry Dossey Smith, Sr.

Funeral services for Jerry Dossey Smith Sr. will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery.

Jerry Dossey Smith Sr. was born Aug. 23, 1931 in Okemah to J.O. Cotton Smith and Natalie (Dossey) Smith. He passed away Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 in Owasso, Okla. at the age of 86.

Mr. Smith a longtime resident of Okemah and current resident of Owasso, Okla. He graduated from Okemah High School and later received a bachelor’s degree from Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan. Mr. Smith served his country proudly with the United States Army National Guard. He was a retired Colonel having received a Purple Heart during the Korean War. Mr. Smith and Ellen Louise “Tiny” Shipman were married Feb. 27, 1952 in Okemah. He worked more than 30 years as a rural mail carrier and was a past member of the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Okemah and current member of the First United Methodist Church of Owasso.

Preceding him in death were his parents and two brothers, Larry and Mac Smith.

Survivors include his son, Jerry D. Smith Jr. of The Woodlands, Texas; three daughters, Jan Duke and husband Nubbin of Yukon, Okla, Dana Coplin of Owasso, and Patti Roberts and husband Dale of Weleetka, Okla.; one sister, Cheryl Ruth Foster and husband Richard of Johnston, Colo.; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.