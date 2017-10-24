Junior Elonia Dodson

Junior Elonia Dodson was born April 7, 1935 in Banner,

Okfuskee County, Oklahoma to Mr. and Mrs. Marion

Dodson. He passed away Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 in Okemah at the age of 82.

Mr. Dodson has been a resident of the Okemah since 1980. He and Carol Ann Frederick were married Sept. 8, 1952 in Orosi, Calif.. Mr. Dodson worked many years as a roofing contractor and carpenter and was of the Pentecostal

Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Steve and three sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Ann Dodson of Okemah; two sons, Weldon E. Dodson of Yuba City, Calif.

and Timothy Dodson of Alabama; one daughter, Joy Moniz of Marysville, Calif.; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

