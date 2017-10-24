Steven Dale Massey

Funeral services for Steven Dale Massey were held Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery.

Steven Dale Massey was born May 11, 1957 in Okemah to Thedford R. Massey and Eunice J. (Cheatham) Massey. He passed away Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 in Tulsa at the age of 60.

Steve was a resident of the Okemah area most all of his life and a 1975 graduate of Okemah High School. Steve was a certified welder who worked as an oilfield welder all of his life and was employed with Landers Oil Company in Okemah for 18 years. He and Sharel Yates were married May 14, 1996 in Marshal, Ark. Steve loved his farm and especially working on his tractor. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, spending time with his children and grandchildren and just truly loved life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kenneth Massey and one sister, Norma Jo Davis.

Survivors included his wife, Sharel Massey of the home; three sons, Bryan Dale McGee and wife Kristie of Sparks, Okla., Stephen Richard McGee and wife Gina of Okemah and Kenneth Don McGee and wife Dalina of Eufaula; two daughters, Alesha Dawn Williamson and husband Chris of Mason, Amanda Lou Stubblefield and husband Bo of Bristow, Okla.; one brother, Leon Massey and wife Linda of Reynolds Station, Ky;. three sisters, Joy Chesser of Meeker, Donna and Bill Magness of Okemah and Judy and David Brandt of Glenpool, Okla.; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers were Pat Massey, Chris Williamson, Bo Stubblefield, Kenneth McGee, Stephen McGee, Bryan McGee and Chad Massey.

Honorary bearers included John Landers, Russ Witham, Bobby Dearman and Butch Matthews.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Will Gordon.

