Virgle Bryan Massey

Funeral services for Virgle Bryan Massey were held Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Virgle Bryan Massey was born Sept. 9, 1927 to Bryan and Julia (Cowen) Massey. He passed away Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 at his home in Okemah at the age of 90.

Virgle was born and raised in Midway, north of Paden, Okla. In 1944 he enlisted in the Unites States Army at the age of 17 and was stationed in Nome, Alaska. After being discharged from the Army in 1946; he rode bulls on the Rodeo Circuit. From 1947-1950, Virgle moved to Sunnyvale, Calif. where he worked at the Libby’s Cannery and played baseball for the San Jose Red Sox (an affiliate team for the Boston Red Sox). In 1950, he returned to Paden and worked construction.

In 1951, Virgle married Jervis Aileen Milam and they made their home in Okemah where they raised five children. Through the 1950s and 60s, he operated drilling rigs, pulling units and service rigs for various oil companies.

From 1970 – 1982, he was employed by Cornell Oil Company as an associate pumper, then worked for the U.S. Postal service until retirement.

Virgle was renowned all over the country for breeding and raising show pigs for the last 50 plus years, still raising pigs up until his death. He was a major influence in the pig industry, making a significant contribution to the genetic improvement of the Yorkshire breed. Pigs were his obsession and passion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Stanley Massey; one sister, Barbara Kerns; his first wife and mother of his children, Jervis Massey; second wife, Phyllis Leybas Massey and son-in-law, Alan Howell.

Survivors included three sons, Randy Massey and wife Leonda of Henryetta; Virgle Massey, Jr. and wife Karen of Welch and Mick Massey of Okemah; two daughters, Amanda Haley and husband Duke of Seminole and Rosemary Howell of Seminole; step-son, Bennie Leybas of Tulsa; grandchildren, Jason Massey, April Duncan, Claire Massey, Taylor Massey, Dylan Massey, Shane Howell, Fawn Zahn, Klein Haley and Brody Haley; 16 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bobby Massey and wife Kae of Okemah, Ronald Massey and wife Karen of Prague and Steve Massey and wife Jeannette of Stroud; three sisters, Pat Aaron of Okemah, Alecia Hill-Hynson of Midwest City and Grace Holt of Sacramento, Calif.; his work buddy and nephew, Seth Neal and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends.

Serving as pallbearers were grandsons and great-grandsons, Jason Massey, Taylor Massey, Dylan Massey, Shane Howell, Klein Haley, Brody Haley, Foster Duncan, Spencer Duncan and Xander Duncan.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Bro. Pat Mannon.

