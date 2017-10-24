Wanda Lee Bussey

Wanda Lee Bussey was born Nov. 23, 1932 in Welty, Okla. to Felix H. Bussey and Georgia (Kellogg) Bussey. She passed away Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 in Tulsa, Okla. at the age of 84.

Wanda was a longtime resident of the Okfuskee County area.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.

Survivors include her brother, Winford Bussey and wife Shirley of Welty, and one sister, Myrtie Belle Robbins of Okemah.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

