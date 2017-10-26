DEQ and EPA to Hold Community Meeting to Discuss Superfund Site in Bristow

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a community meeting scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Participants will learn about the Superfund process, recent sampling events and future plans at the Wilcox Oil Company Superfund site. The community meeting will be held at the Bristow Library, located at 111 West 7th Avenue in Bristow. Representatives from DEQ and EPA will be available for discussion and to answer questions related to the site.

This is a come-and-go event, and the public will have the opportunity to talk directly with agency representatives and ask any questions related to the site and the work being conducted.

The Wilcox site was added to the National Priorities List (NPL), also known as Superfund, Dec. 12, 2013. The Wilcox site consists of the former Lorraine/Wilcox Refinery and was used by two different refineries with overlapping boundaries from 1915 to 1965. The two refineries span approximately 150 acres. The site includes remnants of former oil refining operations and tank farms.

For more information about the Wilcox Oil Company Superfund Site, contact Katrina Higgins-Coltrain, U.S. EPA Remedial Project Manager, at 214-665-8143 or Todd Downham, DEQ Project Manager, at 405-702-5136.