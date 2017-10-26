Solid Waste property to be sold

On Thursday, Oct. 12, the Okemah Economic Development Authority held a regularly scheduled meeting.

One of the items on the agenda was to go into executive session to discuss the appraisal of Lot Eleven in Block One of the Okemah Industrial Park, which is the Solid Waste Transfer Station. The board entered into the executive session at 7:01 p.m.

After forty-one minutes in executive session with City Attorney Jack Cadenhead and Solid Waste Management Trust President Kurtis Walker, they returned into open session and voted unanimously to authorize the city manager to sell the lot.

Walker was unaware the city was trying to sell the property. He had spoken to County Clerk Dianne Flanders on the process to sell the lot prior to the OEDA meeting, as he also had someone interested in purchasing the lot.

City Manager Bert Robison informed Walker during the meeting that the City of Okemah actually owns the property and Cadenhead confirmed that the Solid Waste Trust was only leasing the property from the City. In a phone interview with Cadenhead, he stated that they did not want to have any conflict with the County or the Solid Waste Trust, but they did have an interested buyer and were moving forward to sell the property at a fair market value.

Robison said that they have terminated the lease with the Trust due to abandonment.

At the time of the meeting, Walker believed that the Trust and/or County owned the property and had not received any notice of the lease being terminated. Walker stated that he would request Assistant District Attorney Emily Mueller to look into the matter on behalf of the Trust.