Donna Reyes – Escapee from Turley Residential Center

Reyes escaped from the Turley Residential Center on Oct. 7, where she was serving time for possession of controlled dangerous substances. Reyes, who is 5’3” and 154 pounds, is believed to be in the Oklahoma City area.

If you have any information on her location, please call our escapee hotline at (866) 363-1119.