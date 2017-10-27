Second person wanted in connection with Okemah robberies

Charges have now been filed on an Okemah man wanted in connection with the two recent robberies of grocery stores at gunpoint.

Culley Ned Lowe, 40, of Okemah, has been officially charged with two counts of robbery by force or fear – a felony, conspiracy- a felony, and accessory after the fact- a felony in connection with the robbery of Red and White Grocery and Homeland.

Police arrested Matthew Sorrell, 26, of Henryetta, on Sunday, Oct. 22, for allegedly being the man who held up the two businesses. Lowe was charged on Wednesday, Oct. 25, with the four felonies in connection with the crime. Judge Maxey Reilly has also issued a warrant for Lowe’s arrest.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, at approximately 9:15 p.m., the Red and White Grocery was robbed at gunpoint. The robber escaped the store with approximately $1,177. The suspect was described as a 5 feet 9 inches, slender built man with a dark complexion. One week later, on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 11:50 a.m., the Okemah Police Department responded to another armed robbery, this time at the Homeland Grocery Store.

According to the charges against Lowe, he was the driver of the getaway vehicle in both robberies.

Lowe’s bond has been set at $1.05 million.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Culley Ned Lowe, you are asked to call the Okemah Police Department at 918-623-1234.