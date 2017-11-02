Bedlam Game Day Traffic Advisory

The following construction projects will impact travel on major highways and interstates Friday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 5. For turnpike information contact the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 405-425-3600 or visit pikepass.com. For daily traffic advisories next week, visit www.odot.org.

OKLAHOMA CITY METRO

I-235 shifted at N. 36th St.

North and southbound I-235 is shifted to the west between the I-44 interchange and N. 36th St. Motorists should use SH-74 (Lake Hefner Parkway), I-44, I-35, I-40 and Lincoln Blvd. when possible as alternate routes and allow additional time while driving in this area.

Drivers also can expect the following closures:

The N. 50th St. bridge over I-235

The southbound I-235 on-ramp from N. 50th St. is closed

I-40 narrows to one lane at I-44 this week, weekend

Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane between I-44 and Rockwell Ave. from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday to pour concrete.

Lindsey St. lanes in Norman shifted

Drivers can expect lane shifts, narrowed lanes and flaggers on Lindsey St. between 24th Ave. S.W. and Berry Rd. for an ongoing City of Norman project. For more information, contact the City of Norman at 405-366-5396.

I-240 narrows near Santa Fe Ave.; Shields Blvd., S.E. 82nd St. ramps closed

Drivers can expect the following lane and ramp closures as part of the next phase of I-35/I-240 Crossroads interchange reconstruction:

Eastbound I-240 is narrowed to two lanes between Santa Fe Ave. (mm 3A) and I-35 (mm 4A)

The southbound I-35 off-ramp to S.E. 82nd St. is permanently closed. Drivers should use the I-35 off-ramp to S.E. 89th St.

The eastbound I-240 on-ramp from Shields Blvd. is permanently closed. Drivers should use the on-ramp at Santa Fe Ave.

The eastbound I-240 Service Rd. (S.E. 74th St.) is narrowed to one lane between Shields Blvd. and S.E. 82nd St. until further notice

I-240 narrows at Anderson Rd. through Sunday

Drivers can expect various lane closures on east and westbound I-240 between one mile west of Anderson Rd. (near mm 13) and the I-40 junction (mm 15) through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6 for ongoing bridge maintenance. Drivers can expect delays in the area and should locate an alternate route such as I-40.

N.W. 23rd St. bridge over I-44 narrowed

The N.W. 23rd St. bridge over I-44 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. Additionally, the following traffic restrictions will be in place:

Eastbound I-44 off-ramp to N.W. 23rd St./N. Grand Blvd. traffic will not be able to make a left turn onto the N.W. 23rd St. bridge.

Westbound I-44 off-ramp traffic to N.W. 23rd St./N.W. Grand Blvd. will only be able to turn right onto N.W. 23rd St. from the ramp.

S.W. 3rd St. closed at Shields/E.K. Gaylord until further notice

S.W. 3rd St. remains closed at the E.K. Gaylord Blvd. intersection until further notice for ongoing OKC Boulevard work.

TULSA METRO

I-44/145th E. Ave. bridge project

Be alert to traffic shifts on east and westbound I-44 at 145th E. Ave. in Tulsa for a bridge and widening project.

I-244 bridge project between Harvard Ave. and Memorial Dr.; lane closures

As part of a bridge rehabilitation project scheduled for overall completion in summer 2018, delays can be expected in the following areas:

North and southbound Memorial Dr., Yale Ave. and Harvard Ave. are each narrowed to one lane in each direction over I-244 until further notice. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in this area or seek an alternate route.

All lanes of Pittsburg Ave. are closed over I-244.

The left lane of westbound I-244 is closed at Memorial Dr., and the two right lanes of westbound I-244 are also closed at Yale Avenue.

The two right lanes of eastbound I-244 are closed at Harvard Ave., and the left lane of eastbound I-244 is closed at Memorial Dr.

I-244/23rd St. bridge project; lane and ramp closures

As part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project, which is scheduled for overall completion in early 2018:

The westbound I-244/southbound US-75 off-ramp to 21st St. (mm 3B) is closed until further notice.

The east and westbound lanes of the 23rd St. bridge over I-244/US-75 are narrowed to one lane in each direction until further notice.

The two left lanes of eastbound I-244 will be closed at 23rd St. from 6 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday and again from 6 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Expect delays in the corridor.

US-75/I-244 lane and ramp closures at northeast corner of Inner Dispersal Loop

As part of a project at the northeast corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop scheduled for overall completion in fall 2018, delays can be expected and drivers should follow all marked detour signs or seek an alternate route.

The southbound US-75 off-ramp to eastbound I-244 and 1st St. is closed until further notice.

The westbound I-244 off-ramp to 1st St. is narrowed to one lane until further notice.

The northbound US-75 on-ramp from 1st St. is closed until further notice.

The left lane of northbound US-75 is narrowed at the I-244 junction until further notice.

US-75/US-64/SH-51 ramps closed at southeast corner of Inner Dispersal Loop

The following ramps are closed at the southeast corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop until further notice:

The southbound US-75 off-ramp to southbound US-75/westbound US-64/SH-51; use I-244 on the north and west legs of the Inner Dispersal Loop as a detour.

The Cincinnati Ave. bridge over US-75/US-64/SH-51

US-169 narrowed near 31st St. South

Drivers can expect various lane closures on southbound US-169 between 31st St. South and 41st St. South until further notice.

I-44, I-244 lane, ramp closures at western split

As part of a bridge rehabilitation project, significant delays can be expected, especially during peak travel times:

The left lane of westbound I-44 is closed from near 33rd W. Ave. to the western I-244 split until further notice.

The left lane of eastbound I-244 is closed under I-44 (western split) until further notice.

The westbound I-44 off-ramp to eastbound I-244 is closed through mid-fall 2017. Drivers will be directed to use US-75 as a detour during this time.

All lanes of 38th W. Ave. are closed under I-44 until further notice.

US-412 narrowed near Inola, Rogers Co.

US-412 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Verdigris River west of Inola for a bridge rehabilitation.

STATEWIDE

I-40 narrowed near Elk City, Beckham Co.

I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-34 South (mm 32) and E. 7th St. (mm 40) near Elk City for a resurfacing and bridge rehabilitation project.

I-40 lanes shifted near Shawnee, Pottawatomie Co.

East and westbound I-40 lanes are shifted just west of US-177/US-270 (mm 181) near Shawnee for bridge reconstruction.

I-40 narrowed near Henryetta, Okmulgee Co.

I-40 narrowed to one lane in each direction three miles east of US-75/US-62 (mm 243) near Henryetta for bridge maintenance.

SH-33 lanes shifted in Guthrie, Logan Co.

Drivers should be alert to traffic shifts on SH-33 at Cottonwood Creek in Guthrie for bridge reconstruction.

US-69 narrowed at Indian Nation Turnpike, Pittsburg Co.

Drivers can expect various lane closures on north and southbound US-69 between the Indian Nation Turnpike and the US-69B junction in McAlester for a pavement project.

SH-32 narrowed west of I-35 near Marietta, Love Co.

SH-32 is narrowed and the speed limit is reduced from the I-35 and west four miles.