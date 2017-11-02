DOC promotes six to sergeant

In October, John Lilley Correctional Center promoted six corporals to sergeant. From left to right: Kameron Bonard has been with Oklahoma Department of Corrections since February 2015. Sergeant Bonard is a member of the ODOC Honor Guard and JLCC Golf Team. Rance McIntyre started with ODOC in August 2015. Sergeant McIntyre is a member of JLCC Correctional Emergency Response Team. Justin Goodnight has been with the department for over two years. Israel Haney began his career with ODOC in June 2015. Before coming to work at JLCC, he spent four years serving our country with the United States Marine Corp. Starsky White has been with ODOC since August 2015. Richard Worley has been with the department for five years. Sergeant Worley has been a sergeant in the Oklahoma Army National Guard for 12 years. The hard work, determination, and loyalty these men show helps DOC reduce its turnover rate among correctional officers. The DOC family congratulates them on their promotions, and we wish them continued success.