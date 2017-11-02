Mistakes, Missed Opportunities Haunt Panthers

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

The Okemah High School football team rolled into Vian looking to snatch a district title from a perennial powerhouse. The weather was down right cold with a game time temperature in the 30s and a stiff north wind. EVERYONE stood as the Vian Band played our National Anthem. Vian won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Okemah elected to receive to start the game. The Panthers took the kickoff at their own 25-yard-line. After one first down, they went three and out and punted to the wolverines. Vian took the ball at their own 25 and proceeded to drive all the way down the field only to be stopped by a fumble at the goal line. Okemah took over at the 1-yard-line but three plays yielded nothing. On fourth down the center snapped the ball over the punters head. C.D. Harjo alertly kicked the ball out of the back of the end zone and Vian had a safety making the score 2-0 with 3;58 left in the first quarter. Okemah then kicked the ball to Vian on a free kick. The return was a good one with a 15 yd. penalty against Okemah for a horse collar tackle tacked onto the end of the run. The Wolverines had the ball first and goal at the 6-yard-line. However the Panther defense held them to a field goal to make it 5-0, Vian with 1:43 left in the first quarter. Okemah took the ensuing kickoff at their 25-yard-line. Two plays later Isaiah Francis caught a nice pass from Colton Roberts but fumbled the ball when tackled. The Panthers tallied five turnovers for the night making it hard to beat anybody, Much less a good team like the Wolverines. The first quarter ended with Vian having a first down in Panther territory.

The Wolverines opened the second quarter with a 10 play, 44 yards. Touchdown drive that was aided by two more major penalties. The 2-point try was good and Vian led 13-0 with 7:43 left until halftime. A comedy of errors followed as the Panthers C.D. Harjo fumbled the ball away on what many fans saw as a phantom fumbled. The referees weren’t sure what had happened either, but after much discussion ended up giving the ball to Vian, much to the dismay of many Panther fans. Not to be outdone though, little Mikey Cruz grabbed an interception on the very next play. And the Panthers promptly fumbled the ball back to Vian. The Wolverines took advantage of this turnover and scored a touchdown with 2:02 left in the half. The extra point kick was good and Vian led 20-0. The first half ended with the Panthers unable to move the ball.

The Pride of Okemah Marching Band made the trip but did not perform at halftime. Frozen lips was the excuse given by one of our kids. Perfectly understood by anyone that was in attendance.

Okemah kicked off to open the second half. Vian went three and out and punted. Okemah went four and out turning the ball over on downs. Vian again went three and out and it seems as if the Panther defense had finally settled and started tackling batter. After a Vian punt, the Panthers put together a 10 play, 71 yard drive with Landon Dennis getting the score from 4 yards out. The 2-point try failed and the score was 20-6 Vian, with 1:21 left in the third quarter. The Wolverines took the kickoff and the third quarter ended with a Vian drive in progress.

Vian continued to march downfield until the Panther defense stiffened around the 15-yard-line. Vian attempted a field goal but missed giving the ball back to Okemah. The Panthers turned it over on the very next play by throwing an interception. The Wolverines took the ball in on a 50 yard drive that basically put the game away. That score made it 26-6 with 5:05 left in the game. The Panthers fought hard to the end. Landon Dennis got another touchdown, scoring from 6 yards out with 2:36 left but the damage was already done. The game ended Vian 26, Okemah 12.

The boys gave great effort but in the end, mistakes and penalties did them in. The Panthers travel to Holdenville this Friday night for a 7 p.m. game with more wolverines. This will be the last regular season game. A win guaranties the Panthers a second place district finish and a first round home game in the playoffs. Let’s all make the short trip to Holdenville and SUPPORT THE PANTHERS.