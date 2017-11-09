Debra Ann Bleeker

Funeral services for Debra Ann Bleeker will be held Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow

at the Welty Cemetery.

Debra Ann Bleeker was born March 25, 1969 in Seminole,

Okla. to C.D. Bleeker and Frances (Hinkle) Bleeker. She passed away Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 near Okemah at the age of 48.

Debbie was a resident of Okemah and a 1987 graduate of Okemah High School. She worked as a teacher’s aide for Oakes Elementary in Okemah for the past 5 years where she truly loved working with the kids. Debbie loved life; she enjoyed fishing and especially loved her grandchild, Tavyn.

Survivors include her parents, C.D. and Frances Bleeker of Okemah; two daughters, Jade Jackson and Jordan Jackson of Bixby, Okla.; one sister, Tina Vanzant and husband Donny of Bristow, Okla.; one grandchild, Tavyn Nuttle; special friend, Bobby Amos of Okemah; nieces and nephews, Samantha McDaniel and Jason, Don Vanzant and Rachel and seven great nieces and nephews.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral

Home, Okemah.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.

com.