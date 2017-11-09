Deretha Arneta Duke

Funeral services for Deretha Arneta Duke were held Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral

Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Deretha Arneta Duke, age 83, of Okemah, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 at her home in Okemah. She was born Nov. 30, 1933 in Paden, Okla. to Garrett William and Gladys O’Dell Davis.

Deretha was raised around the Burnett Mission. She graduated from Okemah High School with the Class of 1951 and lived in Okemah her entire adult life. Deretha married Royce Lloyd Duke on August 13, 1951 in Hot Springs, Ark. When she was younger, she worked alongside her parents in their café and bus station. She then went to work as an Administrative Assistant for the Department of Human Services in Okemah. Deretha retired from there after more than 20 years of service to faithfully take care of her mother. She was a member of the Christian Temple Church in Okemah. Deretha thoroughly

enjoyed barrel racing when she was younger. She enjoyed reading and loved playing Wahoo with her grandchildren. Going to the Dairy Boy was a treat she looked forward to and especially spending time with her family and friends as often as possible.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Royce; her parents and her sister, Oleta Moore.

Those left to cherish her memory were her children, Royena and Robert Bryant and Rocky Lloyd Duke all of Okemah; three grandchildren, Rocky Shane Duke of Okemah, Donnie Ray and Sarah Henson of Tecumseh, and Ryan Lynn and Lance McKern of Sebastopol, Calif.;

seven great-grandchildren, Brianna Duke, Brennon Duke, Holden Henson, Hunter McKern, Kesler McKern and Dalton McKern and numerous other family members

and friends.

Serving as active pallbearers were Donnie Henson, Bryan Henson, Bryan A. Duke, Shane Duke, Brennon Duke and Rocky Duke.

Honorary bearers included Joe Edgar Cheatwood, David Lucas and Eugene Cheatwood.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Starland Davis.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.

com.