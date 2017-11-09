Donna F. Ashley

Donna F. Ashley, OF Stratford, Okla. was born Aug. 6, 1936 in Alex, Okla. to Clinton Dee Terry and Venita Ruth (Moore) Terry.

She passed away Oct. 23, 2017 at Cornerstone Hospital in Shawnee, Okla. at the age of 81 yeas 2 months and 17 days.

Mrs. Ashley was married

to Billy Bob Ashley on May 31, 1957 in Alex, Okla. and they made their home in the Stratford area. She was a teacher and

Donna F. Ashleytaught third grade and music. She retired from teaching

after 29 years at Vanoss school. She had a cake and catering business and also had a dog kennel operation, she was an excellent seamstress and quilter. Donna was a member of the Free Will Baptist.

Mrs. Ashley is preceded by; her parents, husband Billy Bob, and one sister June Craddock.

She is survived by one son; Billy Jay Ashley and wife Anna of Okemah; one daughter; Terri Wood and husband

John of Stratford, Okla.; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Life Point Church, Stratford, Okla.. She was laid to rest beside her husband Oct. 24, 2017 in Memorial

Park cemetery Ada, Okla.

Services are under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home.