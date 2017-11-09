Evelyn Elaine Cates

Funeral services for Evelyn Elaine Cates were held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Evelyn Elaine Cates was born July 28, 1932 in Okemah

to Tillman “T.A.” Smith and Mae (Belcher) Smith. She passed away Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 in Greenville, Texas at the age of 85.

Mrs. Cates grew up in Okemah. She graduated as valedictorian from Okemah High School in 1951 and later attended East Texas State University in Commerce,

Texas. She was a current resident of Greenville,

Texas and member of the First Assembly of God Church in Greenville where she had served as church secretary. She and Theodore “Ted” Cates were married Oct. 21, 1954 in Okemah; he later preceded her in death Nov. 16, 1983. Mrs. Cates worked as a telephone operator

for Southwestern Bell in Okemah earlier in life and also enjoyed sewing. Most of all; she loved spending time with her grandson, Cody Mark Eldridge.

She is also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Rejeanna Wentworth; two brothers, Edward Smith and Arlie Smith and one sister, Yvonne Smith.

Survivors included her daughter, Sharon Eldridge and husband Mark of Greenville, Texas; her grandson,

Cody Mark Eldridge; three sisters, Jean Reno and husband Lloyd of Oklahoma City; Joann Smith of Oklahoma City and Scharlene Moore of Oklahoma City; brother-in-law, Gene Cates of Coweta, Okla.; and sisters in law, Frances Smith of Henryetta, Okla. and Charla Smith of Dewar, Okla.

Serving as pallbearers were Mark and Cody Eldridge,

Stanley Shawhart, Dennis Smith, Wendell Smith and Zachary Smith.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Mark Eldridge.

