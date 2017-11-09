Jacquelyn Carole Wilson

Funeral services for Jacquelyn Carole Wilson were held Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Jacquelyn Carole Wilson was born Sept. 18, 1943 in Okemah to Sidney Callison and Viola (Montgomery) Callison. She passed away Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 in Okemah.

Mrs. Wilson was a longtime resident of Okemah and a member of the First Christian Church of Okemah. She and Bobby C. Wilson were married Aug. 7, 1958 in Henryetta,

Okla.; he later preceded her in death March 28, 2012. Mrs. Wilson was a talented florist; having been the owner and operator of the Ivy Tree Flower Shop in Okemah for many years. She enjoyed college football, reading and especially helping others.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Austin.

Survivors included her two sons, Steve Wilson and wife Laurie of McKinney, Texas and Richard Wilson and wife Amy of Edmond, Okla. and four grandchildren, Sydney, Olivia, Emily and Reece Wilson.

Serving as pallbearers were Pat Smith, Kenneth Morrow,

Darrell Blaylock and Bob Reilly.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Doug Hauenstein.

