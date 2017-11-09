John Lloyd Heath

Funeral services for John Lloyd Heath were held Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Methodist

Church of Wetumka, Okla. Interment followed at the Wetumka Cemetery.

John Lloyd Heath was born Aug. 26, 1937 in Holdenville,

Okla. to William Lloyd Heath and Hazel Lee (Logan)

Heath. He passed away Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 in Tulsa at the age of 80.

Mr. Heath, longtime resident of Wetumka, retired from electrical engineering after 50 years of work. He and Marjorie L. Richmond were married June 11, 1957 in the First Methodist Church of Wetumka. Mr. Heath served his country with the United States Army and also enjoyed training quarter horses and fishing. He was also a member of the First Methodist Church of Wetumka.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ann Curtis and one granddaughter, Robyn Michelle Johnson.

Survivors included his wife, Marjorie Heath of the home; four daughters, Betty Reeves of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., Sherry Kappell and husband Maynard of Sapulpa, Okla., Susan Godfrey of Muskogee and June Frazar and husband Richard of Camp Verde, Texas; one sister, Sandra Heath of Owasso, Okla.; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren with another on the way.

Serving as pallbearers were Jeff Parker, John Parker, Josh Parker, James Richmond, Scott Bray and Jordan Hendrickson.

Honorary bearers included James Eastep, Thomas Yahola

and Steve Wagner.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Pastor Tom Logan.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.

com.