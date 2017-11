Mary Dearman

Services are pending for Mary Alice Dearman. A full obituary will be provided soon.

Mary Alice Dearman was born July 12, 1934 in Hughes County, Oklahoma near Wetumka to Earnest Clifford Dohrer and Claudia Beatrice (Warren) Dohrer. She passed away Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 at her home near Wetumka at the age of 83.

All arrangements will be provided by Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah.

