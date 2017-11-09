Ruth L. McCuan

Funeral services for Ruth Louise McCuan were held Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Little Cemetery.

Ruth Louise McCuan was born April 26, 1933 in Stillwell,

Okla. to Robert D. Morphis and Alice Mae (Verner)

Morphis. She passed away Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in Seminole, Okla. at the age of 84.

Mrs. McCuan was a longtime resident of Seminole County. She and William E. McCuan were married June 23, 1953; he later preceded her in death Jan. 3, 2016. Mrs. McCuan was a loving homemaker and housewife and a member of the Comwell Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Wanda Louise McCuan and one brother, Jimmy

Morphis.

Survivors included her two daughters, Eva Woodruff and husband David of Cromwell and Tina Wilcox and husband Mike of Cromwell; one brother, Steve Morphis of Wewoka; two grandchildren, Jonathan Woodruff and wife Melinda of Okemah and Jessie George and husband

Justin of Seminole and five great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers were Brian Morphis, Mike Morphis, Timothy Morphis, Jonathan Keith, Edward Dodson and Tylor Woodruff.

Honorary bearers included Kalab Woodruff, Wyatt George, Justin George and Jonathan Woodruff

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. James Baldridge and assisted by Rev. Andy Young and Rev. Ruby York.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.

com.