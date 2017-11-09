Sandra Kay Derrick

Sandra Kay Derrick was born in Okemah on Nov. 24, 1945 and departed this life in Stroud, Okla. on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at the age of 71 years.

Sandra was the daughter of Robert and Opal (Swain) Lee. Sandra was a resident of Stroud. She graduated from Okemah High School in 1964. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Stroud and was a homemaker. Sandra loved to fish and play Goff, and be outdoors. Sandra and Don Derrick has been married for 52 years. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors included, her husband of the home, three daughters, Deborah Derrick of Stroud, Suzanne Lucenta of Langley, Jamie Derrick of Stroud, two brothers, Robert Dale Lee of Tulsa and Rex J. Lee of Sand Spring, one grandson, Jackson Hollman, other relatives and many friends.

A memorial graveside was held at the Highland Cemetery, Okemah at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 with Pastor James Bond officiating. Service was under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service Stroud.