HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

Some people seemed to think that last week I indicated that the golf course was closing for the winter. IT IS NOT. Only the weekly scrambles are discontinued for the winter. Golfers can come play any day that they want to play. People are also welcome to play card games or Moon games in the clubhouse.

Last week, I introduced the “morning group” to you and said that I was going to highlight them one at a time. The “morning group” only plays on weekdays. I interviewed Cameron Avey this week and discovered that he has belonged to the Okemah Golf Club since 2004 or 2005. Cameron is my favorite “outlaw” (another story). He’s glad that golfers don’t have to call ahead for a tee time, but says that he would call to schedule a tee time if necessary. He usually only plays on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because he and his wife Earlene spend a lot of time at the lake, so calling ahead for three days wouldn’t be bad.

Cameron’s favorite hole on Okemah’s golf course is #2 because “that is the only one on which I have been fortunate enough to make a hole-in-one.” However, he has always favored that hole.

The most interesting thing that Cameron remembers that happened on the golf course happened recently. He and John showed up early and Cameron was driving around the barn toward the driving range to see if any of the others were on the course. He saw two deer, does, calmly prancing along side by side, not in a hurry at all. They were going northeast from the pond. He watched them all the way across the course to the highway. Cameron said, “It was a beautiful thing to see.”

Cameron had a funny story to tell about one of their golfmates, Bill McGeeHee. A few years ago, they were getting ready to go tee off on #9 when they saw a squirrel on one of the short trees just south of #8. Bill reached up and caught the squirrel in his hand. He probably didn’t expect to actually catch him because there was a lot of yelling and he shook himself free from that squirrel in a hurry.

Cameron commented that he is thankful for the founders of the course and for the current volunteers that spend so much time and energy to keep the course open. He feels that it is a big job to keep everything up and running. He added, “The course contributes so much to the lifestlye of the community. It’s a gift.”

In the Okemah Golf Club Board meeting on Thursday, November 9th, the Board approved a search for a greens mower. Jim Sexton was authorized to purchase a sander for the greens. Jim is also working with Larry Lindsey to develop an overall plan for caring for the greens and fairways.

Winter doesn’t slow things down at the golf course. It just gives the volunteers new kinds of projects on which to work.