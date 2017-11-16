Jimmy Glenn Sill

Funeral services for Jimmy Glenn Sill were held Tuesday,

November 14, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Jimmy Glenn Sill was born November 24, 1938 in Mountainburg, Arkansas to Riley B. and Margaret (Campbell) Sill. He passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017 at his home southeast of Okemah at the age of 78. Mr. Sill has been a resident of the Okemah area for the past 45 years. He proudly served his country with the United States Army; having been stationed overseas in Germany. On August 11, 1962 he and Josy (Christenberry)

Sill were married in Seminole, Oklahoma. They recently celebrated their 55 wedding anniversary. Mr. Sill worked at Tinker Air Force Base from 1963-1976 and also worked as a truck driver for 20 years. He and Josy also contracted with the Okemah Public Schools to drive a bus. They drove for almost 20 years. His real love was ranching and especially spending time with his family. He enjoyed mowing and taking care of his yard and was a member of the First Apostolic Church of Longtown, Oklahoma.

He is preceded in death by his parents; five brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include his wife Josy Sill of the home; three daughters, Rebekah Terrell and husband Curtis of Clearview, Oklahoma; Davina Evans and her husband Benji of Ponca City, Oklahoma and Liz Varney and husband Matt of Oklahoma City; one brother, Victor Sill and wife Sue of Mountainburg, Arkansas and two grandchildren, William and Jerram Terrell.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Tony Sill, Terry Sill, Ernest Christenberry, Sean Christenberry, Austin Jones and Brandon Farrell. Honorary bearers include William and Jerram Terrell.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Gary Dewayne

Jones and Rev, Gary L. Jones.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.

com .