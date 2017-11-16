Young Panthers Fall Short in Season Finale

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

The Okemah High School Football Team hosted the Spiro Bulldogs in a first round Class 2A Playoff game last Friday night. The game time temperature was in the low 50s with a light south wind. Skies were clear and EVERYONE stood as the Pride of Okemah played the National Anthem. Captains met at mid-field for the coin flip. Okemah won the toss and elected to receive and defend the south goal.

Spiro kicked the ball to the Okemah 16-yard-line where it was first-and-10 Panthers. Okemah looked like its old self as they went 84 yards in three plays for a score. Corey Ramsey got the touchdown on a 64 yard streak down the sideline. Wacey Williams had a great block well down field to help Ramsey into the end zone. Landon Dennis ran for the 2-point conversion and Okemah led 8-0 with barely 49 seconds gone in the 1st quarter. C.D. Harjo kicked off to the Spiro 40 yard line and it was first-and-10, Bulldogs. On Spiro’s first play they threw a wide-out screen and their receiver blew past every one of the Panther defenders on his way to a 60 yard score. The 2-point-conversion try was no good and Okemah had an 8-6 lead with 10:51 left in the first. The Panthers drove deep into Bulldog territory on their next possession only to be shut down by two major penalties. A holding call and a personal foul caused Okemah to turn the ball over on downs. Once again, Spiro wasted no time getting into the end zone. On their first play the quarterback optioned right and pitched late to the trailing back. A beautiful play that resulted in an 83 yard touchdown. The conversion try was again no good and Spiro led 12-8. The Bulldogs had run two plays and scored both times. It was clear that this team was entirely different animal compared to what the Panthers were used to dealing with. Their speed was overwhelming. The Panthers got the ball on the ensuing kickoff. Once again they were hampered by penalties. Okemah punted the ball which resulted in a Spiro first down at the Okemah 45. Again the lightning fast Bulldogs made the Panthers pay. This time it took them two plays to score. Four plays, three touchdowns and the first quarter ended with Spiro leading 20-8.

Okemah went three and out to start the second quarter. Spiro’s next drive was thwarted by a W. Williams interception. Okemah had great field position at the Bulldog 35, but the Panthers proceeded to go four and out turning the ball over on downs. Spiro fumbled the ball back to the Panthers. Joe Farris got the recovery and the Panthers were in business again. Four plays later Okemah scored on a 21 yard pass play from Harjo to Ramsey. The 2-point try failed but the Panthers were hanging in there trailing only 20-14. Spiro took their next possession down the field with just seconds left until halftime. The Bulldogs got a first down on a miraculous fourth-and-31 situation. Two plays later they scored with 10 seconds left in the quarter. The score at half was Spiro 26, Okemah 14.

Okemah kicked off to start the second half. W. Williams gave the Panthers a glimmer of hope getting his second interception two plays later. Okemah had the ball deep in Bulldog territory. Four plays later Dennis went 14 yards up the middle for a touchdown. The 2-point-conversion was good and the Panthers trailed by a mere four points, 26-22. Spiro answered quickly with a 49 yard touchdown pass and 2-point-conversion. Their lead was stretched to 34-22 with 5:44 left in the third. Okemah took the ball and promptly fumbled back to Spiro, a critical turnover late in the game. The third quarter ended with Spiro driving down the field.

The Bulldogs took their time on this drive to open the fourth quarter. Eating up much of the clock they scored on fourth-and-goal from the 10 yard line. The extra point was good and Spiro led 41-22. Dennis scored a late touchdown but the damage had already been done. Spiro ran the clock out and advanced on to the next round of the playoffs with a 41-30 win.

A gallant effort was made by the young Panthers against a very talented Spiro team. The Panthers finish the season with a 7-4 record. Nothing to hang their heads about. They played hard and showed great tenacity all season long. Let’s also give a shoutout to the coaching staff for a great job. Not only do these people make our kids into good competitors, they turn out great young men and women. Hats off to our coaches, administrators and teachers.

Season player stats will be in the next edition of the News Leader.