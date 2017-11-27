Pasture Demonstration Held in Okfuskee County

Have you seen the sign out on Highway 48, about a mile north of the Highway 62 intersection? This is an OSU Extension demonstration area put together for landowners and producers to see the effects of five different rates of fertilizer and the use of herbicide applied to a native grass and bermudagrass pasture. The fertilizer rates below are in order of Nitrogen-Phosphorus-Potassium, in pounds of actual nutrient applied. The five treatments included:

Treatment 1: no fertilizer (control)

Treatment 2: 100-0-0 (nitrogen at recommended rate, no phosphorus or potassium)

Treatment 3: 25-64-33 (phosphorus and potassium at recommended rate, no nitrogen)

Treatment 4: 100-64-33 (fertilizer at recommended rate)

Treatment 5: 100-32-16 (nitrogen at recommended rate, phosphorus & potassium fertilizer at half rate)

The fertilizer was applied on June 7, 2017 in the form of Urea, Diammonium Phosphate and Potash to the sandy loam soil (Bates loam) with good moisture. To demonstrate the effectiveness of herbicide, Aminopyralid + 2,4-D (trade name: GrazonNext HL) was applied on June 26, 2017, on half of each plot. The treatments were chosen as typical pasture fertilization practices compared to standard OSU recommendations based on the soil tests.

The plots were harvested to determine yields at 99 days, which is typical for summer forage growth. The yields per acre were:

Treatment 1: (0-0-0) 1,234 pounds of forage per acre

Treatment 2: (100-0-0) 1,851 pounds of forage per acre

Treatment 3: (25-64-33) 2,069 pounds of forage per acre

Treatment 4: (100-64-33) 3,957 pounds of forage per acre

Treatment 5: (100-32-16) 3,158 pounds of forage per acre

Applications of fertilizer did improve forage yields and quality. Since multiple nutrients were deficient on this site, applications of nitrogen (N) alone or phosphorus (P) & potassium (K) without N showed marginal response. Greatest yield increases were observed where all nutrients indicated deficient on the OSU soil test were applied. In fact, following the OSU recommendation achieved our goal for a two ton yield; any other combination failed to produce enough forage.

Producers may ask: can the costs of applying fertilizer at the recommended rate be justified by increased forage yields? The answer is affirmative! One can take a look at the combination of yield without fertilizer, additional yield created by added fertilizer, and the costs of application and find the value of each treatment used in this demonstration.

When treatments #2 and #4 are compared, an increased cost of $32.28/acre is seen; but an additional 2,106 pounds of forage per acre is also observed! So, each additional ton of forage (thanks to phosphorus and potassium) costs $30.65 or only $16.86 per bale. The take home message of the demonstration is: all three macronutrients – nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium – are crucial for healthy and high yielding forage stands!

The Okfuskee County OSU Extension Office is located at the Okfuskee County Fairgrounds and can work with producers to realize the potential of their forage stands. For more information, contact the office at (918) 623-0641.