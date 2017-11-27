Public School supporters attend fall forum for education foundations

Marilyn Franklin and Pam Condict, representing the Okemah Public School Foundation, were among nearly 120 local education foundation board members, community leaders and educators who recently attended the Fall Forum for Local Education Foundations, held recently on the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman.

For 28 years, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence has presented the Fall Forum as the state’s premiere training and networking event for school foundation leaders and others seeking to improve the quality of public education in their communities. Through its outreach services to local education foundations, the Foundation for Excellence has helped build one of the nation’s largest networks of public school foundations, with 220 established to date. Each citizen-led, nonprofit serves as a bridge between the community and the school district, raising funds to complement existing school budgets and encouraging community involvement for the betterment of local schools.

“It Takes a Community: Critical Conversations for Our Schools” was the theme for the conference, addressing the critical conditions, from budget shortfalls to teacher shortages, facing our schools, teachers and families. Keynote speaker Aurora Lora, superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools, discussed the difficult cuts she has had to make to her own district, cutting $30 million her first year by closing two schools, shortening the school year, laying off teachers and support staff, canceling text book purchases, and cutting arts and athletic programs.

“There is nothing left to cut,” she said. “The fat was cut long ago, and at this point we’re cutting muscles and having to debate which bones we can live without.”

Yet, Superintendent Lora found hope in the community partners rallying around her district and other districts in Oklahoma and shared ideas for programs being implemented by her district and its foundation to engage the community and educate policy makers. “We face a number of challenges in Oklahoma, and we can either let our budget situation paralyze us, or we can use it to teach us to become crafty and find ways to succeed in spite of the challenges,” she told foundation leaders.

“The solution to turning around public education in Oklahoma is in this room.” Lora added. “The solution is in the hearts and minds of our partners in community and our employees, unions, businesses and elected officials who will stand with us to get through this… We’re going to emerge from this budget crisis smarter and more resourceful. Five years from now, I’m hoping this will be a state turnaround story that the whole nation is watching.”

Following Lora’s opening session, Fall Forum participants attended a variety of breakout sessions led by state experts in nonprofit leadership, school foundation administration, fundraising, marketing and programming. The conference culminated in the presentation of four Outstanding Program Awards for Local Education Foundations, which were presented to the Education Promise Program, a comprehensive academic support program sponsored by Bartlesville Education Promise; and three creative fundraising campaigns: Trojan 20 sponsored by the Jenks Public Schools Foundation, the Black & Gold Gala sponsored by the Inola Educational Enrichment Foundation and the Fashion Show Fundraiser presented by the Wagoner Education Foundation Inc.

David Boren, founder and chairman of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, closed out the conference speaking about the important role of community in addressing the public education funding crisis and providing opportunities for young people to be successful-now and in the future.

“What you are doing is so important, and the conference them, ‘It Takes a Community,’ is so important this year,” Boren said, noting ways that foundations raised funds to support classroom materials and provide teacher grants. “I think we need to take on as one of our other duties, as leaders of local education foundations, to have critical conversations in our communities about the crisis we are facing. What are we as a community and as a state going to do to solve this?… We also need to ask our elected officials and candidates for public office very direct questions about what they intend to do about it.”

For more information about the Okemah Public School Foundation, please contact President Denise Riley at 405-613-4079