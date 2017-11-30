BOYS AND GIRLS GET FIRED UP FOR BASKETBALL SEASON

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

As football season ends so begins basketball season. The Panthers and the Lady Panthers have been practicing hard and are ready to go. Both the girls and boys took the court on Tuesday night for the season opener, hosting the Chandler Lions. Results were unavailable at press time, but will be listed in the next edition of the News Leader.

Girls Head Coach Will Seymour has a senior-laden roster boasting seven seniors, two juniors, one sophomore and 10 freshmen players. Pre-season indications were positive and Coach Seymour thinks his squad can be very good this year.

The boys have a new coach this year. His name is Devin Terry. Coach Terry also had an impressive pre-season and adds that the addition of the football players completes his team. Coach Terry’s philosophy is to play fast and to feed off of our defense.

Both teams travel to McAlester for an out-of-class matchup with the Buffaloes on Friday night. This season promises to be an exciting one for both the girls and boys so let’s all come out and SUPPORT THE PANTHERS!!!