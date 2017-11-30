HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

Golfing has been slow this week, so volunteers are taking time to clean the shop and do some maintenance around the clubhouse. Those things have to be done.

We’ve had several cart seat covers to tear at the corners. Thanks to Dean Geller and Frank Earnest, who is in that kind of upholstery business, we are getting the cart seats recovered. It sure makes an improvement in the appearance of the carts.

While I was in the clubhouse on Sunday afternoon, James Raines came in. He was frustrated because his cart wouldn’t hold a charge. He had just bought new batteries, so he took them back and they were checked out. They were okey. It was suggested that maybe the problem was his charger. It turned out that it was the either the cables or the receptacle for the charger to be plugged into the cart. James will be glad to get his cart running again.

Carl Cantrell is the next member of the “morning group” to be highlighted. Carl is from Bristow, but he drives to Okemah every weekday to play golf with the group. He became a member of Okemah Golf Club when he was 65 years old and he is now 86 years old, so he must have joined in late 1998 or early 1999.

When asked if he would play golf every weekday if he had to call ahead for a tee time, he said that he didn’t know how to answer that. He said that at Okemah people are fortunate enough that they don’t need to.

Carl reported, “My favorite hole on the Okemah golf course is #2 because it’s short enough that I can hit the green with a 5 iron. But he added that he enjoys all 9 of the holes.

One of the most interesting and funny things that Carl recalls happened years ago on a Sunday when he was playing with George DeRychere and Rody Tierney, There was a 20 to 25 mile per hour wind out of the south. On hole #8, George hit his driver into the wind and made a hole-in-one. When they got to the hole and verified that it went in, George was glad to have two witnesses. Rody burst his bubble when he said, “George, you know nobody is going to believe Carl and me.”

Carl is also concerned about their 4th golfmate, Bill McGeeHee.

When asked for any comment he wanted to make, Carl said, “I already knew Earnie Fox and one time he asked me to come to Okemah to play golf. I’ve always enjoyed Earnie being there. He’s the reason I joined. He always helped me with my cart batteries and with whatever trouble I’ve had. He’s the reason I’m there.”

I hope to see you at the golf course.