Local bank helps provide STEM learning for Boley children

Ensuring that all students have access to high quality learning opportunities in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) subjects has become a priority in Oklahoma in recent years. This has been demonstrated by the fact that dozens of federal programs have made teaching and learning in science, technology, engineering, and math a critical component of competitiveness in grant funding.

For the past two years Okemah Citizens State Bank has financially contributed to this needed education opportunity for Boley children.

The organization, Thick Descriptions, provides STEM Learning Journeys for children in the Boley area with the help of Citizens State Bank. Boley no longer has a school system because the Boley School District was consolidated in 2010 and merged with Okemah. Boley children now depend heavily upon surrounding towns for educational needs.

“STEM is a good program,” said John Hays, President and CEO at Citizens State Bank. “It has good values for kids during the summer time and we are looking forward to continuing to support it in the future.”

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates at least 8,654,000 U.S. STEM jobs will exist in 2018. Out of those 8,654,000 STEM jobs, 81,000 will come from Oklahoma.