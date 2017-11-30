Shop local and help a child enjoy Christmas

Angel trees are all over town! Help local children in Okfuskee County this Christmas. It’s simple, pick a tag, shop for gifts listed, and return unwrapped gifts along with the tag by Dec. 13!

The Okfuskee County Courthouse recently had more angels added to their tree, located on the second floor. The Courthouse is proud to partner again this year with the Department of Human Services to help spread the magic of Christmas.

Liberty Oil Company has twenty angels on their tree. If you would like to sponsor a child, contact Liberty Oil at 918-623-1844.

Six-Two-Three Salon invites you to stop by this week and grab a name tag to help a child in need this holiday season. The salon is also stocked with retail and ready to go so you can get some names checked off your Christmas list!

There are also angel trees located at Citizens State Bank and BancFirst with angels still waiting to be adopted. Stop by today and grab a tag!

Remember all unwrapped gifts must be returned back to the business you picked up the tag by Dec. 13!