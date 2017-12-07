HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

The Okemah Golf Club Board is already making plans to implement a program next year to improve the greens and fairways. They also bought a sander to top-dress the greens periodically and a 40 gallon spray tank.

The next member of the “morning group” to be highlighted is Dean Geller. Dean has been a member of the Okemah Golf Club for about fifteen years.

Dean’s favorite hole on the Okemah golf course is #5. He said that it is a good hole for seniors. There’s water all down the right side that makes it challenging. He also thinks that it is the nicest hole on the course.

Dean had a couple of funny stories to tell. “Years ago, on a Sunday morning, 11 or 12 people were playing together. On the #3 tee box, Glen Warrington got out on the right side of his cart and an old mother goose, honking and waving her wings, ran him back in the right side, out the left and all the way across a green.” I’ll bet that he didn’t get close to any more baby geese.

“It was also pretty funny when we were trying to get a mother skunk and her three babies out of Pat Boatman’s cart shed. That skunk had set up residence and wasn’t going to leave. Bob Boatman and I chased them around and got all stinky. Finally, we got a big piece of a cardboard box around them and edged them out the door and closed it.” I wonder how long it took for them to get the smell off.

Dean commented, “The best thing is the people who come out there. You lie to them and they lie to you. It’s all in a spirit of camaraderie.

Members, don’t forget that the monthly Moon tournament and potluck dinner will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 7th. It’s the last tournament to get a win before the Super Bowl.