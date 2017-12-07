Okemah Invitational Basketball Tournament to be Held Dec. 7-9

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

The Okemah Invitational Basketball Tournament returns to the Tom Condict Panther Dome this weekend. As always, this is one of the best gatherings of good basketball teams in the State.

The Okemah boys will host their side of the bracket which includes Riverside, Byng and the OKC Storm. In addition, the State Quarter finalist Wewoka Tigers will be here. Top that off with the reigning Class 2A State Champion Latta Panthers and you have a very tough men’s bracket.

On the women’s side, teams included are Latta, Riverside, Wewoka and Mounds. Also scheduled to appear are the Byng Lady Pirates hailing from the home of Hall of Fame and Legendary coach, Bertha Teague. The Classen School of Advanced Studies will also be included in both the girls and boys brackets.

This great line-up of teams will provide outstanding competition.

Make plans now to come out and be a part of this special event. The tournament begins today, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m.