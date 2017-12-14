HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

The December Moon tournament and potluck dinner were held on Thursday the 7th. As usual, the food was excellent and the rivalry invigorating. Lyn Franks and John Swain won the Moon tournament by defeating Pat Boatman and Lois Gormley. Ron Stepp and Earnie Fox won the consolation bracket by defeating Jo Stepp and Billie Gail Fox.

Rex Hefner is the next golfer in the “morning group” to be highlighted. Rex said that he was a charter member of the club, but he moved away in 1997. In 2006, he moved back to Okemah and rejoined the club.

When asked if he would play golf every weekday if he had to call ahead for a tee time, Rex said, “No. I do it when it is convenient and it might not be convenient when I could get a tee time. Here, you don’t have to worry about a tee time; you just go down and play when you have time.”

Rex reported that his favorite hole on the Okemah golf course is #10, but he doesn’t play it with the group. “It’s #1 when we play in the group and we play #1 tees. But #10 presents real challenges. It’s a true par 5 for older guys like me and a true par 4 for younger players. You have to hit over water, over trees, and have to place the ball just right to get through the trees and get over the water. You have to play the south wind. It makes it fun.”

The most interesting thing that Rex remembers about playing on the Okemah golf course happened one day when a group of ultra light aircraft came in on their way to a 2-day rally in Seminole and a 2-day rally in Norman. “About 30 or 40 of them landed on the old landing strip where the old hangers were. That’s where the barns are now. They looked like a bunch of little bees coming in, filling the sky that morning. It was cool; it was really neat.” I later learned that our club president, Pat Vaughn, was piloting one of those ultra light airplanes and finished 3rd in the state at trials at those rallys.

Rex couldn’t think of a particular funny story, but he said, “We laugh a lot. The camaraderie is great. There are a lot of subtle insults, but no offense is taken by anyone. We just trade barbs and don’t wear our feelings on our sleeves.”

Rex commented about playing golf at the Okemah golf course, “You get a good bang for your buck. The cost is well rewarded. It’s a nice course and a reasonable cost.”

You can tell that it is getting close to Christmas by the events going on in town. A membership to the Okemah Golf Club would make a great gift for the golfer on your list.