Lady Panthers Tournament Trail

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

HFC LADY WARRIORS NO MATCH FOR LADY PANTHERS

The Okemah Lady Panthers took on the Hoops For Christ Lady Warriors in a first round matchup at the Okemah Invitational Tournament on Thursday Night, Dec. 7. Turns out that it wasn’t much of a match at all. The Lady Panthers ran out to a quick lead and never looked back. Okemah had stretched the lead to 15 by halftime with good defense and great hustle. Natayia Wilson was especially active on defense getting several steals and forcing turnovers. The second half was much of the same as Okemah won the game going away, 55-29. The Ladies advanced to the second round winners bracket where they will face the Byng Lady Pirates.

LADY PANTHERS FALL TO BYNG IN SEMIFINALS

The Lady Panther Basketball team played the Byng Lady Pirates in the Semifinals of the Okemah Tournament on Friday Evening, Dec. 8. As the Lady Panthers sized up their opponent it was obvious that Byng had the size advantage. Okemah played even in the first quarter and trailed by just one at the break. Makena Adams had a 3-point basket to help the girls in the second quarter. Nataysia Wilson once again out hustled everyone on the floor with her constant ball hawking. Lexi Whorton was also a defensive stalwart and Jaci Harleson and Morgan Bean battled their bigger opponents inside. Cameron Duncan and Madeline Coon gave great effort as the game was tied at halftime. The girls held tight throughout the third quarter. and trailed by a scant three points to begin the fourth. The lead swelled to seven for the Lady Pirates in the fourth quarter. Once again the Lady Panthers fought back to within three late, but never could get over the hump. The final score was 46-41. The loss sent Okemah to the third place game on Saturday night.

TURNOVERS, MISTAKES COST LADY PANTHERS TROPHY

The Lady Panthers took on a good Riverside Lady Braves team in the third place contest at the Okemah Tournament on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 9. The Ladies had a hard time getting started with their first points not coming until more then halfway through the first quarter. Sophie Turner scored a basket to pull Okemah to with in seven to end the first quarter. Lexi Whorton and Cameron Duncan gave hope for the ladies by hitting 3-point baskets in the second quarter. Okemah trailed by only four at the half. The Lady Braves stretched their lead to 10 early in the third behind good shooting and miscues by Okemah. Riverside maintained a 10-point advantage until late in the game when the Lady Panthers made a run. A Lexi Whorton three and a Makena Adams steal and basket brought the girls to within four with 2-minutes left in the game. However the girls folded down the stretch as it seemed fatigue had set in. Riverside won the game 44-36 to take third place in the tournament.