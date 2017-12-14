Okemah Guns and Hoses Community Blood Drive

The Okemah Fire Department and law enforcement staff are asking all area residents to come to the Guns and Hoses blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20, located at the 402 West Broadway at Citizens State Bank in Okemah. To fuel a little healthy competition, donors will choose which department to support by donating on behalf of law enforcement or the fire department.

Not only will each blood donor save up to three lives with their donation, they’ll also receive a commemorative Guns & Hoses T-shirt.

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years of age can donate, and donations can be made every 56 days.

Oklahoma Blood Institute is the ninth largest, non-profit blood center in America, providing every drop of blood needed by patients in more than 165 local hospitals.

For more information about OBI or to make an appointment, contact Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visit us at www.obi.org.