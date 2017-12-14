The Road to the Championship

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

POOR

SHOOTING, MISSED FREE THROWS DOOM PANTHERS

The Okemah Boys Basketball Team took on the Hoops For Christ Warriors in the first round of the Okemah Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday Evening, Dec. 7. Normally the host team is paired with a lower seed in the first round but this was not the case here. The Warriors came to play and play they did. Still the Panthers put up a gallant effort and had every chance to win the game. HFC led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter. C.D.Harjo scored five straight points to put the Panthers ahead early in the second. HFC countered with a run that saw them take a 11-point lead by halftime. Opening the second half the warriors stretched that lead to 33-17. The largest deficit the Panthers have faced this season. The lightning quick Panthers cut that lead to five by the end of the third quarter. The Warriors surged back to a large lead but again the Panthers cut it to four with 4:06 left in the game. Seth Harjo cut the lead to 2-points with 1:45 left. After that the game turned into a free throw shooting contest and the Panthers could not compete They missed five free-throws including two front ends of 1-and-1 opportunities down the stretch. That sealed their fate handing the Panthers their first loss of the season, 60-52. It must be noted that the Warriors went on to win the tournament so in hind sight it wasn’t such a bad loss as it initially seemed.

PANTHERS SMOKE CLASSEN SAS IN SECOND ROUND

The Okemah boys basketball team played an early morning game against the Classen SAS Comets in the second round of the Okemah Tournament. The Friday morning, Dec. 8, affair was nothing like the night before as the Panthers were on fire from the opening tip and the Comets never had a chance. Cade Dean and Seth Harjo sparked Okemah to a 10-0 lead. Matt Fullbright dominated the paint and C.D. Harjo was his usual entertaining self. Okemah poured it on in the second half expanding the lead to 69-31 at the end of three. Brayden Lee logged good minutes as did Isaiah Francis. It was clear that if the boys had played like this on Thursday night that they would not have had to get up so early on Friday morning. The 75-44 win propelled the Panthers into the consolation championship game on Saturday Afternoon.

PANTHERS TAKE DOWN OKC STORM FOR CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP

The Okemah Panthers basketball team played the OKC Storm in the consolation championship game of the Okemah Invitational Tournament on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 9. Okemah got off to a fast start taking an early lead. However the OKC Storm came back with several 3-point baskets to take a 17-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. Wacy Williams entered the game and scored to tie the game at 21 early in the second. C.D. Harjo hit a 3-pointer to give Okemah a lead that they would never relinquish. The boys hot shooting continued staking them to a 34-22 lead at halftime. Matt Fulbright and C.D. Harjo combined for several nice plays to put the Panthers up 43-28 and force the Storm to take a time-out. The OKC Storm made a run late in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers held them off nicely. Okemah finished the tournament with a 66-57 win to take the consolation championship. Once again Matt Fullbright was dominant inside. C.D. Harjo ran a solid point guard in the absence of Seth Harjo. Seth was seen sitting on the bench with an ice pack. Wacy Williams averaged a solid 10-points a game throughout the tournament. Brayden Lee and Isaiah Francis showed well again coming off the bench. All things considered the boys gained valuable experience. Putting three good games together in three days is what it is all about when it comes time for the big dance.