Police and OSBI investigate a shooting involving an off-duty deputy
The Okemah Police Department along with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty deputy in Okemah.
According to spokesperson for OSBI, “there is no indication anyone was hit by gunfire.”
Okemah Police Chief Ed Smith Jr. said on Friday that no further information is being released at this time, including the names of those involved.
More information will be available in the next edition of the News Leader.