Brown Suggas work to make the Christmas holidays a little easier

The Clearview Brown Suggas of Okfuskee County Oklahoma Home and Community Education recently presented to the Okfuskee County Department of Human Services a check for $100 and bags of items which included toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, soaps, lotions, hair, and skin products.

These items have been gathered throughout the year as a group service project to present to DHS during the Christmas holidays. The toothbrushes are a donation from Dr. Miranda Ruleford. The others are donations from the Clearview Brown Suggas Club.

The money donated is to “The Gift of Love” Angel Tree located in Okemah. The DHS staff will take angels who were picked and purchase gifts for them. The other items will be distributed to the foster children and needy children in Okfuskee County. Pictured are Kayla Mayfield (Child Welfare), Shirley Nero (president), Kelli Neal, Patsy French, Elayne Evans, Ethelene Scott (vice-president), and Savannah Albanys (Child Welfare).