California woman dies after medical issue on I-40

A California woman died Monday evening after she experienced a medical issue and struck a tree on the side of Interstate 40 near Okemah on Monday evening.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Sherry Robinson, 70, from Livermore, Calif., was driving a 2017 Dodge four door sedan eastbound on I-40 approximately 4 miles west of Okemah at approximately 5:30 p.m. While driving, Ms. Robinson went into cardiac arrest, causing the car she was driving to departed the roadway to the right and struck a tree, pinning the driver and passenger, George Robinson, 71, from Livermore, Calif., for 35 minutes.

The couple was extricated by Okemah Fire Department using the Hurst Rescue Tool.

Ms. Robinson was transported to Creek Nation Hospital by Creek Nation EMS where she was pronounced dead. Mr. Robinson was transported by React EMS to St Anthony’s Hospital in Shawnee, Okla., then transported by ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was listed in serious condition with head, internal, external, arm and leg injuries.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Dion Wild and assisted by Trooper Daniel Martin, the Okemah Fire Department and Creek Nation EMS .