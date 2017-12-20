Christmas Closings

‘Tis the Season! Many businesses will be closed for Christmas this upcoming week.

The Okfuskee County Courthouse will be closed in observance for the holiday on Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26. City Hall will also be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s trash schedule will be picked up on Tuesday. And Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s trash schedule will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

KAT’s Transportation will also be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Homeland Grocery store will be closing early on Sunday, Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Homeland will be closed all of Christmas day.

BancFirst, Citizens State Bank, the Okemah Post Office and the Okemah Public Library will all be closed on Monday, Dec. 25. Business will open back up Tuesday, regular hours.