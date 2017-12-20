Julie Stacy Honored at Pink-Out Night

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

The Okemah basketball teams along with everyone in attendance held Pink-Out Night on Friday, Dec. 15, at the Panther Dome. This an annual event to honor and support people fighting Cancer locally. The cheerleaders had been selling T-shirts to raise money for this years’ honoree, Mrs. Julie Stacy. Between the boys and the girls games they all gathered at mid-court and presented Julie with a check. A statement was then read that brought those present to tears and gave us all some insight into just how difficult the fight against cancer is.

Julie’s message read:

My name is Julie Stacy. I have been fighting Breast Cancer since June of 2014. At that time I chose to have a double mastectomy. It was determined at that time that I had stage 1 breast Cancer. Chemotherapy and radiation were not an option for me.

In 2016 another lump was discovered, and after a biopsy it was determined the Cancer had returned. A CT scan was ordered and the report came back that the Cancer had spread to my liver, lungs and sternum. Now I have stage 4 Breast Cancer, only treatable.

I was put on Ibrance, a chemo pill that is fairly new for stage 4 Breast Cancer. I took Ibrance for 4 months. After another CT scan it was discovered that the Cancer was spreading more so the Oncologist chose to take me off of the Ibrance.

My care is under Dr. Buck and his great team at the Oklahoma Cancer Research Institute in Tulsa.

I want to thank my husband Troy for his daily devotion and support to me. Thanks to the Okemah community for their prayers, visits and concerns. And last but not least all of my Family for their love, support and putting up with me when I become Difficult.

I want to thank Michelle Walker, Will Seymour and the Basketball Team for honoring me tonight. It truly means a lot to me during this fight.

Hopefully, someday the cancer research for Stage 4 Breast Cancer will find a cure. That is my Christmas wish for 2017 and years to come.

God Bless you and Merry Christmas.

Julie was given a heartfelt standing ovation as she made her way off the floor. Our thoughts and Prayers are always with her.