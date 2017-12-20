Wheaton’s murder trial postponed until Feb. 22

The murder trial for Nathaniel Wheaton Jr. has once again been continued.

Wheaton, 76, was charged with one count of murder in the second degree after shooting his wife, Mable on Feb. 2, 2014. He was not charged with the incident until Dec. 22, 2014. The State of Oklahoma amended the charge to manslaughter in the first degree after reaching a plea agreement and Wheaton changed his not guilty plea to a plea of guilty.

On Oct. 11, 2017, Wheaton entered his plea of guilty, however, District Judge Lawrence Parish did not accept the plea after hearing Wheaton’s testimony on why he was guilty.

During his testimony, Wheaton stated that he had killed his wife by accident after she accused him of cheating. Wheaton explained to Judge Parish the events in which led up to the shooting, in which Judge Parish stated the facts Wheaton explained where not manslaughter in the first degree.

Wheaton had previously waived his right to a trial by jury, so Judge Parish ordered that a non-jury trial be held on Dec. 6, 2017. That date has again been pushed back due to one of the State’s witnesses, a representative from the Medical’s Office being out of the country.

The trial is now scheduled to begin on Feb. 22, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. in the District Courtroom of Okfuskee County.