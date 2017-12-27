Boley man wanted for allegedly possessing cocaine

A Boley man has been charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance in Okfuskee County, eight months after the incident allegedly took place.

Leroy Kenneth Dueck, 33, was charged on Dec. 20 after an incident that occurred on April 23, 2017.

Deputy Ray Barrett was on patrolling when he observed a red pick-up truck back into a shed at an abandon residence behind the John Lilley Correctional Center. The residence has been known to be abandoned for the past two years so Deputy Barrett had dispatch run a check on the license plate to see if the vehicle was perhaps stolen. The check came back clear.

According to court papers, Deputy Barrett contacted the Boley Police Department to see if anyone had reported to them that they were moving into the residence. Boley Officer Janet Washbourn informed the deputy there was not supposed to be anyone at the residence.

According to the arrest affidavit, Deputy Barrett approached the truck and observed a person lying under a blanket in the backseat. A hand gun in a holster was sitting on top of the arm rest in the truck. Deputy Barrett knocked on the window and identified himself as a deputy with the sheriff’s department. The adult male sat up and rolled the window down.

When asked for his identification, the male alleged he lived at the residence and had come back from Texas to work on the house. The subject was advised the residence had been abandoned for some time and was asked for identification again. The male told Deputy Barrett his name was Leroy Dueck.

Dispatch ran a check on him and he had an active warrant for his arrest out of Okfuskee County. Dueck climbed into the front seat and then was asked to exit the vehicle. According to the affidavit, Dueck sat there with his feet hanging out of the side and Deputy Barrett asked him to put his shoes on and exit the vehicle again.

The deputy noted the Dueck sat there, but kept moving around in the vehicle, allegedly twisting his upper body toward the inside of the truck. Dueck asked if there was anything he could do to avoid being arrested and was advised that he had to be taken to jail due to the active warrant, court records state. According to the deputy’s report, Dueck continued making movements toward the inside of the vehicle and after a minute or so he put on his shoes and got out of the truck.

Dueck gave Deputy Barrett consent to search his vehicle and asked if he could smoke a cigarette. Deputy Barrett allowed Dueck to smoke a cigarette in front of the vehicle while the deputy began the search. Located inside the center console was a case allegedly containing several syringes, a spoon with a wet powdery substance on it, some cotton-tipped applicators with powdery substance on them and a small brown vile, the arrest affidavit states. Court records also claim that located were several prescription bottles with the labels removed and one single pill. Two more spoons with a powdery residue on them and two more loaded guns were allegedly found inside the truck.

Dueck was arrested and transported to the Okfuskee County Jail without further incident, however charges were never filed.

According to the arrest affidavit, the single pill was later identified as Zolof, which is a prescription medicine for treating depression. The spoons, cotton-tipped applicators, and small brown bottle were sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations lab to be tested and identified. The white substance tested positive for cocaine

A bench warrant was issued for Dueck’s arrest on Dec. 20.