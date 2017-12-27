Harold “Dale” Smart

Harold “Dale” Smart, age 74, of Wewoka, Okla. departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 in Shawnee, Okla. He was born on March 19, 1945 in Okemah to the late Harold Smart and Dolly Melretta (King) Smart. He spent most of his childhood in Wewoka, where he graduated high school. He married Bonnie Camp March 31, 1966 in Wewoka.

Dale graduated from East Central University with a Master degree and finished his administration degree in education at TU and OU. He began his career coaching high school girls and teaching at Varnum Public Schools. He later became high school boys coach and high school principal at Beggs. At the age of 28 he was hired as Superintendent of schools at Mason, Okla. He held that position until 1985 when be became Superintendent at Macomb, Okla. until 1991. Dale returned to Mason Public Schools as Superintendent until his retirement in 2003. He held several State position related to education. He served on the OSSAA board and served as president of ORSA. Dale loved serving the public in the education field and city government. At the time of his death he was serving as City Council member. He served in the 45th Infantry for a number of years.

Dale loved people and never went anywhere that he wasn’t visiting with people even if he didn’t know them. He met and cared for many people during his life time. He as a avid sports fan, where he had 50 years perfect attendance at State basketball tournaments playoffs. He also loved football and attended OU games for several years as a devoted fan. Dale was often recognized by his wonderful laugh.

Preceding Dale in death are his parents.

He leaves behind his wife of more than 50 years Bonnie, sons Dane and Shelly of Wewoka, Ryan and wife Lori of Mason, Okla., a special adopted niece Carla Farris and husband Ty of Bristow, Okla.; a special adopted nephew Paul Camp and wife Cassie of Lamar, Okla.; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at Mason High School GYM, with Rev Gene Jackson and Pastor Sam Ketcher officiating. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Wewoka, under the direction of Stout-Phillips Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Don Ford, Louis Hicks, Bill Butler, Perry Willis, Clyde Walker, and Gil Turpin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Harry Red Eagle, Bill Sexton, Bobby Gormley, James Cox, Floyd Dennis, Jeff Taylor, Charles Scott, Ray Henson, Gary Thomas, Larry Snyder, James Wade, Sam Lovless, Eddie Weaver, Jim Smart, and Wes McFarland.

