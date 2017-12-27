Joshua Steven Worley

Joshua Steven Worley, a resident of Oklahoma City, passed away Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 in Oklahoma City at the age of 28. He was born Feb. 8, 1989 in Okmulgee, Okla. to Paul Lee Worley and Daundra (Swayze).

He was an avid OU fan, a member of the Church of Christ in Okemah and an advocate for people with disabilities.

Joshua was preceded in death by his father, Paul Worley, grandpa, Fred Worley, Great grandparents, Judy Belcher, Son herring, and Polly and Andrew Swayze.

Joshua is survived by his wife Jessica Worley of the home, mother, Deaundra Swayze of Okemah, sister Mariah Worley of Okemah, brother Zachary Worley of Okemah, grandparents, Darrell and Paula Coston of Okemah, great grandmother, Evelyn Herring of Okemah, grandmother, Judy Worley of Mason, grandparents, Dwayne and Pat Swayze of Okemah, niece, Brayzlee Worley of Lawton, Okla., as well as a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Viewing was held from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Integrity Funeral Service in Henryetta.

Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Okemah with Bobby Green, officiating. Interment will follow at Welty Cemetery. Service are under the direction of Integrity Funeral Service.

