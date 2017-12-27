Lady Panthers Upset Bid Dashed By Late Turnovers

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

The Okemah Lady Panthers welcomed the Broken Bow Lady Savages to the Panther Dome on Tuesday Dec. 19 for another out of class matchup.

The Savages brought a host of good athletes including their center who towered over Okemah’s tallest player by at least 6 inches. The Lady Panthers got off to their usual slow start. Their first points were scored with 5:38 left in the first quarter. Okemah trailed 12-9 at the end of one and seemed to be staying with the visitors without a problem.

The second quarter saw the girls shooting go stale as they did not score until 2 minutes before halftime. The Lady Savages were not much better and the score was 17-13 at the end of two.

Beginning the third quarter, Okemah again went into a shooting drought, not scoring until Makena Adams hit a 3-point basket with 1:53 left. Still the Lady Panthers trailed only 24-19 at the end of three. Not an insurmountable deficit at all.

Broken Bow moved ahead 27-19 to start the fourth quarter. Things were beginning to look bleak for the home team. Miraculously, as if on cue, the Lady Panthers mounted a furious comeback.

Natayia Wilson led the charge with several steals that resulted in baskets. Jaci Harleson hit a 3-point basket and was promptly benched. Lexi Whorton hit a three and the Panthers were within two with 3:15 remaining.

Whorton hit another three and the Lady Panthers had their first lead of the night 30-29 with 2:43 left. Then disaster struck as the girls fouled twice and turned the ball over three straight times down the stretch.

The final score was 37-30. Okemah definitely let one slip away. The Lady Panthers are off for the holidays and return to action at the Byng Tournament Jan. 4-6.