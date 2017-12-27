Lawrence Roger Robinson

Lawrence Roger Robinson was born May 31, 1939 in Longview, Washington to Roger C. and Opal Robinson. He passed away, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at his home in Okemah at the age of 78.

Mr. Robinson retired from the United States Air Force where he was fighter jet mechanic and served overseas during the Korean War. He was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Survivors include his three sons, Robert, Roger and Ray Robinson; his caretaker and friend, Jessie Andersen of the home and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

