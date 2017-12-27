Okemah Clips 4A Broken Bow In Barn Burner

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

Okemah hosted the class 4A Broken Bow Savages at the Tom Condict Panther Dome last Tuesday night, Dec. 19. Sporting a bevy of talented athletes, the Savages are always State Tournament contenders.

The Savages opened the game with the idea that they would try to run with Panthers. Okemah likes to play fast and feed off of their smothering defense. The Savages quickly found out they were no match in a run-n-gun affair. The Panthers bolted out to a 13-0 lead behind 3-pointers from C.D. Harjo and Cade Dean. Matt Fullbright scored twice and got an old fashion 3-point play when he took Broken Bow’s 6’8” center to school.

The Savages got their legs under them and started to fight back, however, the combination of Harjo and Bombardier Cade Dean led the Panthers to a 30-18 lead at the end of one. Probably the best quarter of basketball I have seen this year.

The second quarter was more of the same as Cade Dean continued to rain in threes. Wacy Williams scored down low. Brandon Johnson entered the game and made several floaters down the lane and the Panthers rolled to a 41-23 lead.

Broken Bow countered with some very good play of their own. The Savages closed the gap to 12 as they trailed 45-33 at the half. Two very good teams going at each other made for a very entertaining game.

Broken Bow opened the second half with a furious rally. Hot shooting and a full court press drew them to within five at 50-45 with 3:25 left in the third. Both teams traded baskets. Cade Dean hit another three to put the Panthers up by eight 55-47. Brandon Johnson hit another shot and the lead was back to 10. Broken Bow hit a 3-pointer. Brandon Johnson scored again to give the Panthers a 59-50 lead at the end of three.

The fourth quarter began and I noticed that Broken Bow had not been called for a single foul in the half. The referee finally called a foul on the Savages with 6:50 left in the game and the home crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Broken Bow scored twice to pull to within six. The Savages began to foul to get Okemah into the 1-and-1. The Panthers slowed down trying to run time off the clock as the Savages continued to foul.

Okemah hit one of two free throws to lead by seven. The Savages answered with a three to pull to within 4 at 61-57 with 1:22 left. The Panthers turned the ball over and Broken Bow hit another three to close the gap to one at 61-60 with just 1:05 left in the game.

C.D. Harjo hit two free throws to stretch the lead to three. The Savages missed a shot and fouled Harjo again. Harjo made one of two at the line for a 4-point Okemah lead. The Panthers hit one more free throw with just three seconds left and sealed the victory 65-60.

Another great win for the Panthers against a very good out of class opponent. I can’t begin to tell how hard these kids play. If you haven’t been out to see them you are missing one great show. The boys are off for the holidays but return to action at the Byng Tournament Jan. 4-6.